Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

PRU opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

