QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,445 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of QuantumScape worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in QuantumScape by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $84,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $84,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,707.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,207,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,477,936 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 5.13.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

