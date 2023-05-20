Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.