Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

