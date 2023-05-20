Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.