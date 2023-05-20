Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $68.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

