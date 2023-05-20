Raymond James & Associates Buys 347,451 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NatWest Group were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.13) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.89) to GBX 380 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.08.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.72 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

