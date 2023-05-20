Raymond James & Associates Buys 55,313 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.