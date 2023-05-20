Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,475 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $72.26 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.