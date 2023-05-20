Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

