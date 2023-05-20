Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,479.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,471.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

