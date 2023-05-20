Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $717.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $631.96.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

