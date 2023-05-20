Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $427.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

