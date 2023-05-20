Raymond James & Associates Has $7.67 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $1,802,375.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,772,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,711. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

