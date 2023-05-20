Raymond James & Associates Has $7.73 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gentex were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.