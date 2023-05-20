Raymond James & Associates Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 267.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 314,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHYB stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

