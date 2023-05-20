Raymond James & Associates Has $7.86 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3,778.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

