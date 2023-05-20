Raymond James & Associates Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.