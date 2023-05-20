Raymond James & Associates Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,762,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,360 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,841,000.

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $27.17 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $993.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

