Raymond James & Associates Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

