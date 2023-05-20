Raymond James & Associates Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

