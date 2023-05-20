Raymond James & Associates Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.