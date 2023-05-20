Raymond James & Associates Has $8.48 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,191 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

