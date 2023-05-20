Raymond James & Associates Has $8.50 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $113.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,202 shares of company stock worth $1,765,905. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

