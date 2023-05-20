Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 252,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in V.F. were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in V.F. by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after buying an additional 1,558,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

