Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CONMED were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,531 shares of company stock worth $7,595,744 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

