Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,143 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ChampionX by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after buying an additional 1,562,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

