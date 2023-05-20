Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,044 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

