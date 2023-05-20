Raymond James & Associates Purchases 29,562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

