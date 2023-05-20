Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,853 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innospec were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Innospec by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $48,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,248,910.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,844.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,248,910.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,116,844.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,074 shares of company stock worth $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.