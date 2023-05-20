Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

DINT stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.