Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

