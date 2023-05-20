Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

