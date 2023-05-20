Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 121,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

LVS opened at $60.49 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.