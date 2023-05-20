Raymond James & Associates Sells 125,496 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

