Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,698 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.