Raymond James & Associates Sells 169,378 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.