Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,696 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,739,000 after purchasing an additional 222,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

SUI stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.