Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,294 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

