Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,109 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2,229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director H E. Rainbolt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,106 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $81.39 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

