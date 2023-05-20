Raymond James & Associates Sells 486,256 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of LUMN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

