Raymond James & Associates Sells 623 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after acquiring an additional 201,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paylocity by 1,817.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,828,122. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

