Raymond James & Associates Sells 74,177 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after buying an additional 190,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after buying an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.