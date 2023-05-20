Raymond James & Associates Sells 756 Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYJ. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 386.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.74.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

