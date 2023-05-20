Raymond James & Associates Sells 839 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Extreme Networks Company Profile

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

