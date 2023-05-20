Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.45 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.