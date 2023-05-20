Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 141,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.32 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

