Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,937 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3,778.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $9.62 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 87.81 and a quick ratio of 87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

