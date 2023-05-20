Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of JPUS opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

