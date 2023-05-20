Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $470.48 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.46 and its 200-day moving average is $447.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

